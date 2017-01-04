|
CROW kicks off speaker series next week
January 4, 2017 The popular speaker series at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife will kick off next week with a packed schedule through April. CROW Hospital Director Dr. more »»
SCCF welcomes Everglades conference
January 4, 2017 Efforts to educate the public about water quality issues and the importance of the Everglades will kick off the new year. more »»
Artist Myra Roberts’ next show is in Naples
January 4, 2017 A conversation that sparked during the preview of 2016 WGCU MAKERS video, turned into a gallery opening in Naples for one Sanibel artist. more »»
Art exhibit features Captiva
January 4, 2017 “Capture Captiva,” a juried art exhibit, presented by the Captiva Civic Association, is open to the public through Jan. 12. An opening reception was held last month on De. more »»
Energy Medicine Workshops to be held at Community House
January 4, 2017 A matrimonial lawyer for more than 30 years eventually became very fatigued from the countless hours spent in the courtroom, which ultimately resulted in a new career, one of which teaches others... more »»
Six Cape schools among grant recipients
January 3, 2017 Six schools in Cape Coral were among this year's recipients of local grants. more »»
Little Pearl of the Ocean
January 3, 2017 It only took a little less than nine hours for the city of Cape Coral to welcome its first “pearl of the ocean” of 2017. more »»
New park proposed for Hancock Bridge Parkway site
January 3, 2017 In an area with high-quality homes and much to do in the way of recreation, there really isn’t anywhere families can go to play fetch with their dog or enjoy county serenity. more »»
NFM Rec Center to hold senior fair, open house
January 3, 2017 The North Fort Myers Recrea-tion Center, on 2000 North Recrea-tion Park Way, will host its first big event of 2017 Wednesday, Jan. more »»
Cape motorcyclist injured in early morning crash in Fort Myers
January 3, 2017 A Cape Coral motorcyclist was injured on Tuesday when he rear-ended a vehicle. more »»
Stories for Grownups returns to Sanibel Library
January 4, 2017 Sidney Simon said that his itch for telling stories originated in the classroom. “I knew nothing would grab the students more than a good story,” Simon said. more »»
Sanibel Sea School Winter Camp slots still open
December 21, 2016 This year the Sanibel Sea School is offering three weeks of fun during their winter camp, all with the theme of ocean traditions. more »»
Colleagues of Robert Rauschenberg present artwork
December 14, 2016 Local artists Janet Vince, Pam Schmidt and Vyd, close friends of graphic artist Robert Rauschenberg, will present a pop-up gallery in Suite 5155 at 9115 Strada Place at the Mercato shopping center... more »»
Explorers to remain open throughout Marine Lab construction
December 28, 2016 Although construction is occupying a portion of the Tarpon Bay Recreation Area for the new Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation Marine Lab, Tarpon Bay Explorers will remain open providing all of... more »»
Capt. Bob Rando of Captiva Cruises carries on Paul McCarthy’s legacy
December 28, 2016 Twenty-four years ago, Senior Captain of Captiva Cruises Bob Rando moved to Florida from Boston in search of warmer weather. more »»
The Clam Shack now under new ownership
December 28, 2016 The Clam Shack is keeping it all in the family. Mark and Laurie Thomas, the previous owners, sold the restaurant to their kids, Cara LaSalle and Patrick Hyland Oct. more »»
New bakery and cafe opens on Sanibel
December 21, 2016 After eight months of planning, Ginny Wagner opened Sanibel's newest bakery and cafe last Wednesday. more »»
Sand Castle Gifts & Gourmet to expand
December 21, 2016 The City of Sanibel Planning Commission approved the removal of 20 feet of wall at the Periwinkle Shopping Center to expand Sand Castle Gifts and Gourmet into an adjoining unit. more »»
Marjorie Scheminger Wilson
December 29, 2016 Marjorie Scheminger Wilson, 82, of Sanibel, Florida died December 22, 2016. more »»
Edward B Berninger
December 22, 2016 There will be a memorial service for Edward Berninger on Sunday, January 1st at 12:30 at the Sanibel Congregational United Church of Christ. Edward B. more »»
Ferenc Joseph Schmidt
December 15, 2016 Ferenc Joseph Schmidt, died on December 1st in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Shell Point Hospice. He was born in Balatonfured, Hungary in 1921. more »»
Francis Coleman Hagan
December 7, 2016 Francis Coleman Hagan (Frank) - Born in Philadelphia, PA December 9, 1927 and he retired to Sanibel Island, FL in 1988. He was an active member of Rotary and Sanibel Think Tan. more »»
Thomas "Tommy" Gray
December 6, 2016 Thomas "Tommy" Gray, age 53, passed away December 2, 2016 at his home in South Lyon, Michigan, surrounded by his family. Tommy was born July 12, 1963 in Monroe, Michigan. more »»
On the Water: More warm days of fishing coming
January 4, 2017 Santa Claus brought us blue skies and warm weather for much of the holiday week, perfect for fishing and spending time on the water. more »»
Shell Shocked: The old year gives advice to the New Year
January 4, 2017 Old man 2016 is on the way out and little, newborn 2017 is exercising its vast lung capacity in advance to get a beat on the New Year. more »»
Living Sanibel: Green Iguana
January 4, 2017 The current green iguana population on Sanibel and Captiva Islands is a direct result of the release of this large Central and South American reptile by pet owners who no longer want the animal. more »»
In the Garden: Blue butterfly bush: flight of fancy
January 4, 2017 The blue butterfly bush (Rotheca myricoides) is part of the Verbena family of tropical flowering plants that love the sub-tropical environment of our area. more »»
Faces on Faith: Does anyone have the time?
January 4, 2017 During my college days I was required to read a little book by Og Mandino entitled, “The Greatest Salesman in the Worl. more »»
Southern hospitality?
January 4, 2017 To the editor: My wife and I vacation on the Gulf annually. We’ve enjoyed many visits to the various beaches on Sanibel and Captiva islands. more »»
Israel betrayed
January 4, 2017 To the editor: This week Obama betrayed our ally Israel and teamed up with the radical Palestinians in denouncing Israel in the United Nations Security Council. more »»
Council more concerned with business and the tourist industry than in our islands vision statement
December 28, 2016 The Sanibel City Council is promoting a $42 million Civic Core Project that will convert 13.5 acres of wetlands east of the library into walkways, buildings and a 529 to 600-car parking lo. more »»
Kindness on Periwinkle
December 28, 2016 To the editor: Tis’ a season of kindness and love. Let’s do some on Periwinkle. Start waving and saying a “Thanks” to all the traffic guards as you pass them. It’s not a job I would relish. more »»
Shell shocked, indeed
December 21, 2016 To the editor: (Art Stevens “Shell Shocked” column, Dec. more »»
Free Fly Fishing Expo offered for community
December 28, 2016 By MEGHAN McCOY mmccoy@breezenewspapers.com An expo geared around fly fishing will be held in Fort Myers full of demonstrations and lessons to show the community what the sport has to offer. more »»
On the Water: Fishing’s been good for some anglers
December 21, 2016 While fishing has been difficult around Charlotte Harbor, the northern end of Pine Island Sound, and areas of Matlacha Pass, reports of good fishing came from the southern half of the sound, around... more »»
On the Water: December fishing brings some changes
December 14, 2016 As the inshore waters continue to cool this month, baitfish begin to vacate our waters and shrimp become the primary diet for most fish. more »»
